Bulwell councillor says Nottingham City Council has reduced numbers of children put up in unregistered homes
Ofsted rated the council’s children’s services ‘inadequate’ following an inspection in 2022, and the Government watchdog has been conducting a series of visits to monitor improvements.
After Ofsted’s sixth and final monitoring visit in November last year, the inspector said sufficiency challenges in foster care ‘have resulted in Nottingham city’s continued use of unregistered children’s homes’.
Ofsted says unregistered children’s homes are illegal, and anyone providing accommodation to a child in a setting not registered when it should be is committing an offence.
Despite this, it says there has been a ‘concerning rse’ in local authorities using unregistered homes nationally due to a lack of suitable registered placements.
Last year, Ofsted found more than 900 homes were unregistered, almost three times the number of unregistered settings found in 2021/22.
In July last year, 15 children were placed in unregistered settings by the council.
Cheryl Barnard (Lab), executive member for children, young people and education, who represents Bulwell on the council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the number of children in unregistered homes has been reduced.
She said: “We’ve worked with unregistered providers to encourage them to get registered, and we have to report any unregistered providers to Ofsted.
“We would like to see us using no unregistered provision.”
The latest figures show the number of children in care overall has been reduced from 640 last year to 630.
However, the council says cases are becoming more complex.
Due to the complexity of cases and a lack of sufficient placements, both in residential and foster care, the council says it can be forced to ‘spot purchase’ a placement.
These last-minute purchases are often costly and can mean children are placed out of area.
Figures show the council made 46 external residential placements for children in care between April last year and March this year, and almost 70 per cent were ‘spot purchased’.
To counter this the council says it is participating in a new joint commissioning arrangement with Nottinghamshire County Council, Derby City Council, and Derbyshire County Council for fostering and residential placements for children in care, delivered via two new framework contracts – one for fostering and one for residential – allowing for ‘tailored terms and conditions that better reflect the distinct needs, market conditions, and provider feedback in each sector’.
Coun Barnard continued: “We’ve had a framework already in place but this one means we’ve been able to engage with the market better and really drive down the costs.
“That will enable us to have more places available at set prices and it enables us to keep more children local because we are engaging with local providers.
"The last thing you want is children having to go miles away, having to change schools and not having the same contact with friends and family.”
Coun Barnard added the old framework led to some private providers ‘naming their price’ when the council was desperately in need of a placement at the last minute.
The new frameworks mean providers must meet strict criteria and checks to be part of them, and be able to be awarded contracts from the council.
