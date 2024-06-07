Bulwell election candidate's campaign event gatecrashed by pro-Palestine protestors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A campaign event for Bulwell MP hopeful Alex Norris was disrupted by a group of pro—Palestine protestors.

Mr Norris (Lab), who is hoping to be returned again as Bulwell’s MP in the new Nottingham North & Kimberley seat, was holding a campaign event at Bulwell URC Church when the group of protestors showed up to voice their anger at Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Palestine in Gaza.

According to reports, the protestors shouted ‘shame on you’ and tried to prevent people who were inside the church from leaving and others who wanted to attend the event from getting in.

The protestors were angry at what they saw as Labour not taking a harder line against Israel over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Bulwell Labour Parliamentary candidate Alex Norris with supporters at the event. Photo: @AlexJJNorris

Eventually the police were called and people were able to leave the building.

Mr Norris said: “I held the launch for my campaign to stand in the new seat of Nottingham North & Kimberley on May 31 and we were pleased to have a good turnout of supporters.

"During the launch, a number of protestors arrived who wished to disrupt the event and attempted to prevent people from entering or leaving.

"The Labour Party’s first priority is always the safety of our colleagues, activists and members of the public, and I’m happy that this incident was quickly resolved.”

He later posted on X (formerly Twitter): A brilliant turnout out for canvassing for our great team in Bulwell.

"Thanks for everyone who came from across the city to join us.”

Confirmed candidates so far standing for the Nottingham North & Kimberley seat:

