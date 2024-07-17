Bulwell folk can have their say on £20m regeneration plans for town centre
The council’s bid for Government funding was accepted last year and will enable the authority to make huge improvements to Bulwell
Plans include a new modern market place with around 20,000sqm of improvements, the creation of a ‘Bulwell Promenade’ linking the market place and Bulwell Bogs area, more trees and greenery, improved public toilets at the bus station, better pedestrian links between spaces and links to local transport, improvements to Bulwell Bogs, including new play elements, seating areas and and improved connectivity with the River Leen and restoration of historic buildings and shopfronts.
The council will also work with the Environment Agency to see how the River Leen area can be improved and become more resilient to future flooding events.
It’s hoped this work will create more jobs, increase visitor numbers, improve trade and make it easier for people to access green space.
The council’s major projects team will be at Bulwell Riverside on Tuesday, July 23 and Friday, July 26 next week, from 10am to 4pm to remind local communities of the plans developed in the bid work and capture feedback to feed into the design process which will be starting soon.
Anyone who can’t attend is invited to give feedback via email at [email protected]
The project teams next steps will be to develop detailed designs for the regeneration scheme over the next few months, with work in Bulwell expected to begin next summer and be complete by March 2026.
The scheme is funded through the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG).
Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), council leader, said: “Bulwell town centre is an important part of the city and I’m pleased we can invest vital funds to make improvements, such as creating a modern square with better toilets and more green spaces.
"This work will help to enhance the heritage of the town, while boosting the facilities for markets and events, and also making it easier to get around the town and to and from the main transport hubs.
"This is really an exciting time for this historic market town.”
