Russian forces have launched a major military assault on Ukraine, with reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities.

Mr Norris said: "I fully support the territorial and political sovereignty of Ukraine and I condemn President Putin’s orders to launch the attack on Ukraine today.

"His actions will have tragic and horrendous consequences on the Ukrainian people who are undoubtedly feeling worried and uncertain at this time.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris has called for severe sanctions on Russia. Photo: London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV

"Britain must respond in a purposeful and strong manner alongside our allies through severe sanctions that directly target key figures and sectors of the Russian economy.

"This must be done immediately.

"For a peaceful, harmonious future, it is vital the international community stands together with a united response."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of a ‘tidal wave of violence’ against Ukraine.

Britain and many other western countries, including the USA, along with the EU, are promising to impose enormous sanctions on Russia.

Earlier, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “We must now match our rhetoric with action.

“We must urgently reinforce our NATO allies.

“The hardest possible sanctions must be taken against all those linked to Putin.