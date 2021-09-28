Bulwell residents could be eligible for free solar energy from Nottingham City Council

The council has secured £4,367,540 from the Government’s Green Homes Grant to fit solar panels to around 655 properties in the city.

This is the latest in a series of schemes which has seen the council use Government funding to install solar panels on over 4,000 social housing properties since 2012.

The rollout, due to start next month, is expected to save around £240 a year in electricity costs per household and would equate to a carbon saving of 440 tonnes over 655 properties.

Some Bulwell residents could qualify for free solar panels on their houses

To be eligible for the scheme, the property must be in the City of Nottingham and have a low energy performance and the household income must be less than £30,000 a year.

Anyone interested in applying or finding out more can contact [email protected] or call 0115 6667298.

Coun Sally Longford, council deputy leader and portfolio holder for environment, energy and waste services, said: “We have many low-income households in Nottingham who are facing a combination of factors which place a further squeeze on their over-stretched budgets.

"Many also live in homes with a poor energy performance and so this scheme is timely and will help to reduce energy bills while providing peace of mind about the green source of their energy.