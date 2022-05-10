Bulwell to again be part of Nottingham City Council's Days of Action scheme this year

A series of Days of Action will be taking place across Nottingham over the next six months, following feedback from members of the public about issues in their neighbourhoods that they want partners to address.

And the scheme will come to the Bulwell ward on September 16 and Bulwell Forest ward on September 21.

These events will see an intense day of activity in each ward, which will make a visible difference to some of the problems that have been identified.

These days will run along the key themes of crime, anti-social behaviour, community safety and the environment.

The overarching aims of the days of action are to:

Reduce crime and anti-social behaviour. Increase community engagement and empowerment. Improve the perception of an area. Encourage residents to take ownership in improving neighbourhoods. Create and strengthen networks and partnerships.

Activity will vary between areas depending on residents’ concerns but will include some of the following:

Street deep cleans Community litter picks Crime patrols by Nottinghamshire Police Patrols to tackle rubbish on streets Fire safety advice and free safe & well visits from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Patrols to tackle fly-tipping and dog fouling Operations to tackle car idling and inconsiderate parking Engagement activity and support from Nottingham City Homes Rented property visits, inspections and tenant support from the council’s Safer Housing team Free youth and play activities Community drop-in sessions, including health and wellbeing information and advice and a chance to talk to local councillors.

The Days of Action will involve teams from the Nottingham Crime and Drugs Partnership including Nottingham City Council, Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Nottingham City Homes, Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing Association, The Renewal Trust, the voluntary and community sector, the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University.

Other partners will be involved in the days of action, depending on the issues identified in that ward.

Lord Vernon Coaker, independent chair of the Nottingham Crime and Drugs Partnership, said: “Following the success of the previous Days of Action, we want to continue to make a real difference in neighbourhoods across Nottingham, to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour and to improve community safety and the environment.

“The Nottingham Crime and Drugs Partnership is made up of partners from across the city and we are bringing agencies together to make real changes to neighbourhoods, through these days of intense activity.

"These Days of Action will help towards achieving the goal of everyone in Nottingham living in a clean and safe area.”

Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), portfolio holder for neighbourhoods, safety and inclusion at Nottingham City Council, added: “We know that the safety and cleanliness of our neighbourhoods matters to local residents and we work tirelessly to tackle these issues on a daily basis.

"But we know from previous experience that coming together with partners and local residents on Days of Action like this can have a bigger impact.

“I would encourage residents to take part in these Days of Action and to keep a look out for when we are in your area – we will be targeting hotspot areas and key issues in your wards.

"We’re grateful for the great input we always get from our partner agencies on Days of Action, which help us towards our efforts to make the city safer and cleaner for everyone.”

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, Nottinghamshire Police area commander for Nottingham, said: “We continually work closely with partners to ensure that Nottingham is a city is a safe place to live, work and socialise. These days of action form just a small part of that ongoing commitment.

"They also show how we take a coordinated approach to reducing crime, engaging with and listening to the people we serve and tackling issues that they have told us matter most to them.

“We constantly strive to improve by listening and acting on feedback from members of the public to make our communities even safer places to live, work and visit.

"To help us achieve this goal I encourage anyone who has any issues to speak to local officers on patrol or report them to us via 101, so we can take appropriate action.”

Bryn Coleman, head of prevention, protection and partnerships at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This is a great opportunity for us to get important safety messages about smoke alarms, escape routes and similar issues over to the public.

"We offer free Safe and Well visits to vulnerable people all year round and hope these Days of Action will see more people taking advantage of them.”