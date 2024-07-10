Bulwell to get slice of £11m pot to fix Nottingham roads most in need of repair
Councillors said the money would be used to target the roads people have most complained about as Nottingham City Council approved the spending on July 9.
Part of the spending comes from the Streets for People programme.
This involves £5.8m for new carriageways, pothole patching and safety improvements across the city.
It aims to make pavements and walkways safer, particularly for people with poor mobility, and improve traffic problems by repairing roads and cycle paths.
The money has been allocated by the government through the Local Transport Plan.
Every Nottingham ward will receive a share of the cash, with extra funding going to the most deprived areas.
The spending had already been approved in the council’s budget for 2024-25, and was allocated at a meeting of the council’s commissioning and procurement executive committee.
Coun Linda Woodings (Lab), committee chair, said: “It’s really important for personal safety and people’s cars that dangerous roads are fixed.
"Not everyone has money to cough up for suspension if it’s damaged.”
Chris Keane, the council’s Head of Highways, told the meeting he understood frustration when people didn’t see major roads improved.
He said: “Full reconstruction is very expensive and the money doesn’t go far.
"Instead, we take maintenance measures to prolong the life of roads.
“Sometimes people think they’re getting a shiny new road and are disappointed when they’re not, but the roads will be safe.”
The meeting heard hopes that there would be a third round of the Streets For People programme at some point in the future.
