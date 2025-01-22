Cancer-surviving Hucknall councillor slams Government's hospital rebuild delay decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hucknall councillor who is a cancer survivor has blasted the Government’s decision to put back plans to rebuild Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) and City Hospital to at least 2037.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind) said the decision by new Health Secretary Wes Streeting MP (Lab) would be ‘devastating’ for the people of Hucknall and surounding areas who are served by the two hospitals.

The rebuild plans for the two facilities, both run by the Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH), were part of the previous Conservative Government’s proposals to build or improve hospitals across the country, and would have included a bespoke cancer care centre, a new centre for women, children and families, and a new helipad and multi-storey car park at QMC.

But on January 20, new Mr Streeting said the Nottingham rebuilds will now be among the final phase of rebuilding which will not begin until 2037 at the earliest.

Coun John Wilmott says the delays to Nottinghamshire hospital rebuilds are 'devastating'. Photo: Submitted

Coun Wilmott, who represents Hucknall North on both Ashfield and Nottinghamshire councils, said: “This latest news is devastating for Hucknall, Nottingham and the wider region.

"As a cancer survivor, I know first-hand the importance of the vital services provided at both hospitals.

"I also acutely know that the hospitals need an urgent upgrade.

"I know how important the bespoke cancer care centre would have been.

"To delay it and other improvements by a further decade is shameful.

"Re-building these hospitals as soon as possible, something first promised in 2019, is critical.

"The people of Hucknall and wider region rely on these services and I hope the Labour Government has a serious re-think as this is one let-down too many.”

Coun Wilmott added that his and fellow Hucknall county councillors Dave Shaw and Lee Waters’ letter to Mr Streeting calling for the proposed Hucknall super health centre project to be put back on track, has received no reply.

The three councillors say they have now written to Mr Streeting again inviting him to attend a future meeting of the Nottinghamshire healt scrutiny committee to explain why the hospital re-builds for Nottinghamshire have been delayed and to get an answer on the future of the Hucknall health centre.