Catcalling and street harassment likely to be banned in all Ashfield public spaces
The ban is planned under an existing legal tool called a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).
The order has previously covered various anti-social behaviour including relating to alcohol, dogs and public urination.
Ashfield Council is now looking to add other nuisance behaviour and using a car in an annoying way to the list.
The council says the ban on street harassment aims to protect women and girls, and would cover inappropriate sexual remarks and catcalling.
Data provided by Nottinghamshire Police shows 55 women reported being harassed or stalked in Ashfield public places between January and May 2024.
Six said they had been a victim of rape in those areas, while 14 reported other sexual offences.
A public consultation which was carried out earlier this year showed almost unanimous support (360 out of 372) for giving the council and police greater powers to tackle street harassment towards women.
PSPOs are intended to stop people from creating disturbances in public places with dangerous or annoying behaviour, and offenders could face a fixed penalty fine.
The PSPO would also make a ban on the nuisance use of cars district-wide.
Previously, it had only been in force around junction 27 of the M1 for Hucknall and Annesley, which was a popular meeting spot for car events.
Drivers could face fines for dangerous driving, stunts, revving engines, playing loud music and blocking public roads.
All other nuisance behaviours under the PSPO would be extended for a further three years into 2027.
This includes restricting access to a strip of Sutton land between Bentinck Street and Welbeck Street, which residents say used to be a crime-hotspot.
Council figures say the issue has improved since gates were installed in 2021 and they want to continue it.
The updated rules are likely to be approved by Ashfield Council at a meeting on Monday, September 16.
