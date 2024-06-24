Changes for Bulwell voters as they find themselves part of a new seat in the general election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bulwell voters will find things slightly different when they go to the polls on July 4.

Previously part of the old Nottingham North constituency, they are now part of the new – and newly-named – Nottingham North & Kimberley seat.

Kimberley has been moved over from the Broxtowe constituency to form the new seat, with Bilborough leaving to make way.

Whether having Kimberley voters from the mainly Conservative Broxtowe seat will help the current Tory party win this new seat remains to be seen.

The candidates for the Nottingham North & Kimberley seat (clockwise, from top left): Alex Norris (Lab), Caroline Henry (Con), David Schmitz (Lib Dem), Golam Kadiri (Reform), Sam Harvey (Green). Photo: Other

What is certain is that the Tories face a historical challenge to take a seat that has, apart from one four-year spell between 1983 and 1987, been staunchly Labour for more than half century.

Previous MP Alex Norris is standing again for Labour

He said: "Whether it's NHS waiting times, never seeing police on your street or increasing mortgage and rent costs we feel the price of 14 years of Tory failure all across Nottingham and our country.

"It's time for change and only Labour can deliver it."

Standing against him for the Conservatives is former Nottinghamshire police & crime commissioner Caroline Henry.

Mrs Henry said: I have a track record of listening to and delivering for our local community.

"As police & crime commissioner, I fought hard to secure record funding for Nottinghamshire and worked closely with the police to increase patrols in Eastwood and Kimberley, making our streets safer.

"I am tried, tested, and always get the job done.”

Standing for Reform UK in the seat will be Golam Kadiri.

He said on the Reform UK website: “No progress has been made.

“Who is protecting our people in this situation of high living cost?

"People are telling me they feel let down and have little faith in the main parties.

"Therefore, it is time to opt for an alternative.”

The Green Party candidate for the seat is Sam Harvey, who, the Nottingham Green Party website says, aims to bring a ‘fresh perspective to Parliament’.

His priorities include tackling crime by reducing homelessness, increasing housing and supporting rehabilitation services, and promoting a green economy through investments in green energy, public ownership of energy companies and enhancing public transport, which will tackle the cost-of-living crisis, reduce bills, and create jobs.