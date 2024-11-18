Christmas comes early to Hucknall as chaotic Watnall Road roadworks set to end soon

The controversial roadworks on Watnall Road are set to end two weeks early on December 7. Photo: Google

Hucknall residents have been handed an early Christmas present with the news the controversial roadworks on Watnall Road are set to end sooner than originally planned.

The works were initially due to end on December 20 but Nottinghamshire Council now been confirmed that they will instead end two weeks earlier on December 7 with improvements to Wighay Road to be finished soon after.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), said: “The roadworks have been essential, delivered by external parties to support developments in the area, but we understand the frustration they have caused to residents and road users.

"That’s why we have successfully pushed to bring the completion date forward.

"The works on Watnall Road are now due to finish two weeks ahead of schedule on December 7 with the improvements on Wighay Road due to be completed by December 18.

The roadworks, on the stretch of road between Nabbs Lane and the A611 roundabout where new houses are being built on the old Hucknall Town FC ground, have caused total misery and traffic chaos for the past month with roads around the area often gridlocked at peak times during rush hour.

Additional works and closures on surrounding and nearby roads, including temporary lights on the A611 roundabout itself, have only exacerbated the problems and provoked furious responses from drivers and residents over what many have called ‘traffic carnage’,

Criticism has been levelled firmly at Conservative-run county council over what people have seen as ‘madness’ to allow so many roadworks to take place in the town at the same time, and at Hucknall’s three Ashfield Independent county councillors for not doing more, in some eyes, to address the problem.

However, action was taken when the three Hucknall councillors, Couns Dave Shaw, John Wilmott and Lee Waters, met with highways chiefs and contractors C3 to seek a solution to the ongoing problems.

One of the results of this was a doubling of the number of people working on the roads in order to try and speed the process up.

Coun Shaw said: “We’d like to thank the contractors who have listened to our pleas and kept their promises to complete the work ahead of their amended timetable.

“These works, whilst essential, have had a debilitating impact on Hucknall and the fact that work will be completed in just a few weeks will be welcomed with open arms across our town.”

Coun Waters added: "The council needs to learn from their mistakes over this and (in future) there needs to better communication and co-ordination right at the top.”

Contractors C3 have also confirmed this is the case, although stressed it was weather-dependant so they could lay tarmac between DEcember 4 and 7.

C3 has also issued the following traffic management timeable:

9pm, Sunday, November 24 at 9pm – Switching the current lane closure to the other carriageway, switch to be completed when the roads are quieter.

8pm, Wednesday, December 4 – Install full road closure.

6am, Thursday, December 5 – Remove the full road closure and re-install the southeast one-way closure.

8pm, Thursday December 5 – Re-install full road closure.

6am, Friday December 6 – Remove the full road closure and re-install the southeast one-way closure.

8pm, Friday December 6 – Re-install full road closure.

6am, Saturday, December 7 – Remove full road closure.