City fears linger for Hucknall as Nottinghamshire councillor says county's LGR choice will be 'thrown in the bin'

A Nottinghamshire councillor has raised concerns that county council’s vote for a chosen option for Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) will be ‘thrown out’ to make way for the Nottingham City Council’s potential alternative plans.

The Labour Government announced its plans in December 2024 to redraw English councils to create more ‘strategic’ unitary authorities.

This would see areas with two-tier systems, such as in Nottinghamshire, where council functions are split between the county council and district and borough councils, be redrawn to create fewer unitary authorities.

The nine council leaders across the county have been deliberating options for how reorganisation could look since February but these were whittled down to two core options – Option 1b and Option 1e – in recent months.

County councillors voted for LGR Option 1b at a meeting at Oak House in Hucknall. Photo: Brian Eyre

The two options involved a unitary authority of Nottingham city being merged with either Broxtowe and Gedling or Broxtowe and Rushcliffe, with a second unitary combining the rest of the county in both options.

On September 2, the Reform-led county council backed its preference for Option 1b, which would see Nottingham, Broxtowe and Gedling merge to form the new city unitary authority if the Government approves it later this year.

But even after that meeting, one Hucknall councillor expressed his concerns that Option 1b wouldn’t actually happen as the Labour-controlled city council continues to put forward proposals for redrawing the city boundaries.

And this is the fear for many Hucknall residents who still feel the town is at risk of being moved from the county to the city – something the large majority of Hucknall residents don’t want.

And now another councillor has said the county council’s decision will effectively be ‘thrown out’ in favour of the city council’s preference.

Back in July, Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), the leader of Broxtowe Council alluded to the city council’s alternative preference of its city boundary expanding into parts of boroughs, rather than merging with entire boroughs.

At the time, there were suggestions the option would see Hucknall, Beeston, West Bridgford, Beeston, Arnold and Carlton all becoming part of the city.

Last month, however, Coun Neghat Khan (Lab) suggested the authority had an alternative option which would see just parts of Broxtowe and Gedling, rather than the whole boroughs, becoming part of the city under extended boundaries, with Hucknall not included.

County councillors then gave Option 1b their backing in the vote on September 2.

Bu during that meeting, Coun Bruce Laughton (Con) essentially declared the vote worthless.

He said: “The Nottingham, Broxtowe and Gedling option will be thrown in the bin.

"It will actually be sent to the bin because all that will happen is the minister will listen to the city – whatever the city wants, the city will get.

“There is not a cat in hell’s chance, in my view, of the minister accepting any proposal that is coming from the county council.

The city council leader has the control of this process, that’s what happens.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Coun Laughton added: “It’s the fact that part of this reorganisation is to make the city more financially stable.

“We are going to have to allow the city to expand, but it’s a degree.

"I’m about protecting Nottinghamshire residents as much as I can.

"What I don’t want is us being sold down the river and being in a position we can’t look after our residents.”

The Government’s guidelines for new unitaries is to cover a population of at least 500,000 people – Nottingham city has an official population of around 328,000.

Conservative county councillors have previously said this 500,000 target and boundary stipulations were ‘watered down’ in interim reorganisation feedback from the Government in June 2025.

During the September 2 meeting, Conservatives put forward a reorganisation amendment calling for the backing of the ‘county-only’ option – an early-days discussed option called Option 2 – which would see the Nottingham city and the wider county boundaries unchanged.

But Coun Paul Brill (Ref), said: “Central Government always has the whip hand, in the relationship between local government and central Government, and if you read all the documentation it’s all fairly familiar.

“We’ve heard the suggestion the interim report from the Government in June somehow muddied the waters and made the 500,000 population figure flexible.

"If you look at the documents in the whole, it’s remarkably consistent.”

He said the city council ‘cannot be blamed for the size and boundaries it has originally been given from the Government.

He continued: “We are trying to avoid the situation where we give the Government a blank check to impose on us whatever option they want – which they might do anyway.”

The process has further been complicated this month by the resignation from the Government of former deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (Lab) who was one of the driving forces behind the scheme.

Coun Khan said last month that the current city boundaries, which were set in 1997, do not reflect the ‘real’ Nottingham or take into account people living in suburbs who work in the city.

She said: “While our official population is 328,000, the built-up area of our city is home to more than 750,000 people.

"We know that many more call Nottingham home and we can’t let outdated boundaries or personal preference restrict the scale of what we think is right for Nottingham.

“The two core options, whilst workable, split the Nottingham conurbation, fail to include its surrounding suburbs and fail to address the city and wider county’s needs for the future.

"I believe they are less likely to deliver the housing and economic growth needed for the future.”

She also reiterated that the city’s stance ‘wasn’t about land-grabbing’ and that a ‘mature’ approach is needed for better sustainability for both the city and wider county.

While there are two current core reorganisation options at play, this does not stop authorities submitting their own by the Government’s November deadline.