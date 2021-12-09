Concerns raised over council plan to cut down 'ancient woodland' trees in Annesley Woodhouse

But several concerns have been raised by residents, including that the works could ‘permanently damage’ the historic site.

The authority’s planning committee will review its own plans on December 15, based at land known locally as Bluebell Wood in Little Oak Plantation in Annesley Woodhouse.

Documents state the land is owned by developer Taylor Wimpey Development Ltd, with the company giving written permission for the council to undertake the works.

Ashfield District Council wants to fell and prune trees in this area of woodland in Annesely Woodhouse. Photo: Google

The council is proposing ‘pruning and limited felling to various trees’ within the woodland and to improve footpaths through part of the woods.

This will be done, the council says, by cutting up and removing a fallen tree currently blocking ‘Annesley Bridleway 30’.

The authority would also clear ground cover and vegetation to 2.5 metres on either side of the existing bridleway, and remove holly shrub and an ‘asymmetrical oak’ to facilitate the connection between the plantation and Oakwood Fields.

The council could potentially remove a second oak tree ‘if required’, the application adds, and some trees could be pruned down to a height of four metres.

However, five letters of objection have been submitted to the plans, raising several concerns to the authority’s application.

These include the plantation being protected by a tree preservation order (TPO), as well as being within ancient woodland with a public right of way network.

Residents also feared footpath widening will ‘damage the natural flora and fauna’, describing it as ‘unnecessary’ and suggesting ‘not enough information has been submitted’ on the works.

The decision next week only relates to the tree works.

However, documents state these works will allow the installation of gates and fences to prevent unauthorised access into parts of the woodland.

The documents add: “The council’s overall project aim is to install new footpaths in and around the plantation for community use.

“Although the council’s installation of new footpaths, fences and gates does not require planning permission, it is considered these works to the trees would enable this project to be delivered.

“It would not cause harm to the special character of the woodland or the woodland character of the area.”

Consultations with official bodies found no objections to the plans, with the authority’s own tree officer stating the works will have a ‘minimal impact’ and is ‘necessary to ensure the safe use’ of footpaths.

The council’s planning committee has recommended the tree works be approved.

But conditions will be set to prevent the tree felling from causing ‘damage to trees to be retained’ in the woodland.

It comes after Newark & Sherwood District Council caused public controversy by almost felling four trees in Newark to make way for a car park extension.