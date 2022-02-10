Controversy over Hucknall dental business extension goes all the way to the top

Members of the Planning Inspectorate have met with Ashfield District Council over the row concerning the extension on the back of Portland Road Family Dental Centre.

Specifically, the controversy surrounds the third storey of the extension, which builders started building before planning permission had been granted and have continued to work on and not remove, despite permission ultimately being refused by the council last year.

The refusal has subsequently been appealed and now the inspectorate will now rule on the case.

The row over the third storey to the extension at Portland Road Dental Practice will now be resolved by the Planning Inspectorate. Photo: Google Earth

However, although the meeting between the inspectorate and the council has taken place, the inspectorate’s final decision may not be known for several weeks yet.

Planning permission was originally granted for a two-storey extension by the council’s planning committee.

But applicant Maboob Ahmad then submitted new plans to the council for a two and three-storey extension.

However, before permission had been granted, builders began building the new third storey, causing anger to residents on neighbouring Bolsover Street who objected to the project as the third storey overlooked their gardens and took away their privacy.

The builders though, continued to work and when the Dispatch contacted him at the time, Mr Ahmad said the council had given him permission to carry on building, something the council strongly denied.

The council’s planning committee then rejected the proposals for the third storey, meaning Mr Ahmad had to remove it.