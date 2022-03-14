Council chief to head up scheme to reduce health inequalities in Nottingham

He will take over from Dr Hugh Porter as interim lead on April 1.

The Nottingham City PBP, formerly known as the integrated care partnership, was established in 2019 to bring together health and care services including GPs, local authority services, community services and hospitals, as well as wider services provided by the community, voluntary and social enterprise sector.

All partners of the Nottingham City PBP have a key role to play in supporting the health and wellbeing of citizens, working together to provide care and support to people, regardless of background, circumstances or where people live in the city.

Mel Barrett, Nottingham City Council chief executive, has been appointed the lead of the Nottingham City Place Based Partnership

Mr Barrett’s role as both council chief and PBP lead will strengthen his ambition to improve health and wellbeing and reduce health inequalities in Nottingham.

He said: “The response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Nottingham has proven what is possible when a group of organisations corral together around a shared purpose and set of objectives and I am keen that we continue to build on this.

"However, what the pandemic has also done is bring into sharp focus the acute inequalities that exist in Nottingham.

“The fact that a woman in Hyson Green can have the second-lowest healthy life expectancy in the country is something we must address, and we will only improve this by addressing it together in genuine co-production with our citizens.

“I believe that by working together at pace with our citizens, we are stronger than any individual partner acting alone.

"By continuing this journey together, we have not just the opportunity but the responsibility to deliver on our shared ambition to give every person living in Nottingham equal access to care and support that meets their needs, regardless of their background, circumstances or where they live in the city.”

The Nottingham City PBP is one of four ‘place-based’ partnerships in the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire integrated care system (ICS)

Subject to parliamentary process for the Health and Care Bill on July 1, the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICS will establish an integrated care board that will be responsible for NHS services.