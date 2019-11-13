Council committee agrees to further £45 million of highways spending

Nottinghamshire County Council’s communities and place committee has formally approved updated plans on how £45.59 million will be spent investing in Nottinghamshire’s highways in 2019-20.

This figure includes the council’s successful external funding bids and a proportion of the council’s additional £21.4 million highways investment which targets local highway priorities.

Coun John Cottee, chairman of the communities and place committee, said: “The improvements that have been discussed by the communities and place committee form part of the council’s strategy to support the local economy, promote health and wellbeing and ensure communities thrive across the county.”

“The committee is delighted to be pushing forward with projects highlighted by local people and we look forward to the improvements that this investment will deliver in the coming years.”

Proposed funding includes £22.41 million allocated to improving local roads, footways, streetlights, bridges, signs and drainage, £7.34 million allocated to transport schemes such as road safety schemes, pedestrian crossings and speed management scheme, £15.07 million to deliver Gedling access road, Southwell flood risk management alleviation work and street lighting upgrades, and £0.77m of revenue funding to deliver traffic management and the Department for Transport-funded access fund which delivers travel planning work.

