Council extends powers to clamp down on ASB, littering and dog fouling in towns like Hucknall

It comes as Ashfield District Council renews its public spaces protection order (PSPO) across the entire district.

The PSPO is a imed at clamping down on people causing a public ‘nuisance’.

The current PSPO that covers eight areas across Ashfield, including town centres and parks, expires on September 30.

The order will enable to council to tackle issues such as littering

The PSPO prohibits behaviours such as street drinking and dog fouling and allows community protection officers to issue fixed penalty notices to anyone who breaches the order.

The authority’s cabinet approved the three-year extension on September 20, following a six-week public consultation.

During the consultation, residents overwhelmingly backed powers to fine people who don’t pick up after their dogs, who do not carry bags for their animal’s waste, and viewed the authority should have the right to ask an owner to put their dog on a lead.

Respondents also backed powers to ban dogs from entering parks and open places, the confiscation of alcohol and fines for street drinkers, fines for public urination and the forced removal of people causing a public nuisance or annoyance.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), portfolio holder for community safety and crime reduction, said: “The PSPO has supported our ‘safe and strong’ priorities and it is fantastic to see how much support the proposed PSPO has received.

“It remains key for the council and Nottinghamshire Police, in providing an effective response to tackling anti-social behaviour and environmental crime across the district.

The PSPO extension also includes a variation to the order, granting the council more powers to clamp down on ‘car cruisers’ near junction 27 of the M1 motorway at Hucknall.

The council says its enforcement officers have issued more than 1,500 fixed penalty notices for littering and dog fouling, and a further 79 for fly-tipping, since April 2021.