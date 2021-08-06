Council leader calls on Hucknall MP to name alternative sites for health hub

The Ashfield Independents-led council is pushing for the new centre to built on the Piggins Croft Car Park in the town centre, but Mr Spencer said this would be detrimental to parking for the High Street.

Mr Spencer (Con) was speaking after inviting health minister Edward Argar to Hucknall to look at possible alternative locations for the centre and discuss financing for the project moving forward.

He said: “The council is driving Piggins Croft but I’m really concerned about that option if I’m honest.

The Ashfield Independents feel the new health hub should be built on Piggins Croft Car Park

"There are other sites in Hucknall which I think we ought to be looking at."

Coun Zadrozny (Ash Ind), said, “I am surprised that Mr Spencer is talking about alternative locations for a health centre in Hucknall without specifically naming any.

"At no point has he mentioned this in the 18 months we have worked on this project.

"That’s because he has not attempted to engage in these meetings nor communicated his thoughts.

"He needs to know that for 18 months we have worked tirelessly on this – his plans could put the opening of a much-needed super health centre back two years.

"We are the only body so far to publicly commit to £1 million in funding.

"I’d be happy to sit down at any point with Mr Spencer and bring him up to speed with the work we’ve done.