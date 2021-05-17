Council leader says come back to Nottingham - but do it safely

The council has been working with key partners, including Nottingham Business Improvement District (BID) and Visit Nottinghamshire, to launch the Let’s Go Nottingham campaign and prepare for opening the city back up to visitors.

Businesses in the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors, as well as public transport operators, have all worked tirelessly to ensure they have appropriate measures in place to ensure a trip to Nottingham is Covid safe.

Among events and attractions re-opening are Nottingham Castle, following it’s £30 million redevelopment, and the Splendour Festival returning to Wollaton Park.

Nottingham is ready to welcome back more visitors after lockdown restrictions were eased again

Coun David Mellen, the city council leader, said: ““Nottingham city centre and neighbourhood shopping centres are back open for business and after an incredibly tough year, deserve our support and custom.

"We have an amazing array of reasons to come to Nottingham,perhaps the most exciting of which is the reinvigorated visitor experience that’s been developed at Nottingham Castle.”

Lucy Stanford, director of Operations at Nottingham BID, added: “This year sees the Nottingham BID team working hard to support businesses across all sectors.