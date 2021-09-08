Council secures funding to tackle domestic abuse in Hucknall

The first programme which will be funded is the Domestic Abuse Educational Programme.

The programme aims to raise awareness of domestic abuse whilst promoting healthy relationships and respect.

This will be delivered by Equation the domestic abuse charity, to 600 children in years five and six in two-hour sessions over a four-week period.

The funding will be for schemes to tackle domestic abuse

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office has also approved funding for the Youth Intervention Project to provide youth workers for Ashfield.

The project will target anti-social behaviour in young people aged 10 to 19.

Youth workers will engage young people in positive activities to enable behaviour change, and to provide support as well as interventions.

Both projects will be commencing in October.

The council, working in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council, has also secured £20,000 match funding, £40,000 in total, to support survivors under the

Sanctuary Scheme Programme.

The Sanctuary Scheme allows survivors of domestic violence to safely remain in their own homes, without fear of the perpetrator returning, by installing a safe room in their home.

The scheme also allows other supportive security measures such as extra locks, stronger doors, security lights and a portable police alarm, to be installed in the home.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for community safety, said: “This is absolutely fantastic news as we know how valuable these schemes have been in the past.

"We have the chance to make a real difference with the educational programmes by teaching children about healthy relationships and how to seek help should they need it.

“The Sanctuary Scheme is expected to support and protect at least 100 survivors of domestic abuse in Ashfield over the next 12 months.

"The funding will allow us to continue to support vulnerable residents when they need it the most.