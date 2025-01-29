Council tax for Bulwell and Highbury Vale residents will rise by five per cent from April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham City Council is putting its part of council tax bills up by almost five per cent from April.

The authority’s leader, Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), confirmed on January 28 that the rate for residents in areas like Bulwell and Highbury Vale would rise by 4.99 per cent in the next financial year.

This includes a two per cent rise in the adult social care precept, introduced in 2016 to help councils pay for adult social care services.

Around 80 per cent of all properties in Nottingham are in tax bands A and B.

Nottingham City Council has confirmed it will raise council tax by five per cent from April. Photo: Submitted

Band A properties currently pay £1,686.46, and a 4.99 per cent rise will see annual bills go up by just over £84.

Residents in band B properties paid £1,967.54 last year, meaning their annual bills will rise by just over £98.

Council tax for band D properties, the national average, will rise from £2,529.69 by just over £126.

Coun Khan said: “We remain absolutely committed to delivering major improvements right across the council and getting our house in order.

“This means making fundamental changes to how we deliver services and putting the council on a solid financial footing for the future.”

The Labour-led authority says its financial position has been improving, and its budget gap for the year beginning April 2025 has now fallen from £69m to £23.4m.

An overall total budget gap over the next four years has also been reduced from £172m to £56.8m.

The council said its improved finances are down to a combination of factors, including a better than expected settlement from the Government and ‘large-scale transformational changes’.

New savings and cuts, including £17.9m to be delivered next year and £24m over the next four years, were also announced in December.

Up until recently the authority had been unable to rule out a council tax rise over the allowed limit of 4.99 per cent.

Coun Khan added: “Being able to move away from a 10 per cent increase to an increase of 4.99 per cent, in line with the Government-set cap, is a clear signal that although we are not out of the woods, we are on the path to financial sustainability.”

Final overall bills for Nottingham households will be known in March after the Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire Service totals have also been confirmed.