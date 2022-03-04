Hucknall council tax rise confirmed as ruling Ashfield Independents announce their 'six to fix' plan for the town

The council has confirmed confirmed that council tax will go up by less than £5 a year which the ruling Ashfield Independents were keen to point out was £60 less than Conservative-run Nottinghamshire County Council has raised its council tax by.

The Independents also announced their ‘six to fix’ shopping list for Hucknall, which included:

Extending free two hours parking in council-owned car parks in Hucknall until May 2023.

Ashfield District Council says Hucknall is a key part of its plans moving forward

Confirming plans for an swimming extra pool at Hucknall Leisure will be completed by spring 2023.

Accelerating plans for a comprehensive, multi-million pound bid to regenerate Hucknall town centre.

Continuing to provide a community protection team in Hucknall after a 23 per cent fall in anti-social behaviour in 2021-22.

Plans to continue to the Big Ashfield Spring Clean in Hucknall.

Confirming that the food and drink festival will remain in Hucknall, will happen in August and will be the ‘best yet’ and Titchfield Park will also host its biggest ever celebration to commemorate it’s centenary.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said, “Our plans are exciting ones and it was a budget with Hucknall at its heart.

"We now have the team at council working day in, day out to put our Levelling Up Fund bid together.

"This is the best regeneration team in the UK and our budget will turbo charge their work.

“The budget committed to our brand new, extra swimming pool opening in spring and much more.

"What this budget and our ‘six to fix’ plan does is ensure our fight to make Hucknall cleaner, greener, stronger and safer has taken a significant step forward.”

Labour councillors voted against the budget plans while Conservative councillors abstained.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, added: “In councillors Jim Blagden, Trevor Locke, Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott, you have Hucknall champions who put the town first.

"They had a huge input into our plans.