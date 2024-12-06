County council launches online bereavement support hub
The newly unveiled web pages at offer practical guidance on the necessary steps following a bereavement, from registering a death to accessing government services and understanding available financial support.
The site also provides links to local and national support and offers advice on coping with grief as well as maintaining physical health and mental wellbeing.
The bereavement support hub can be found on the county council’s website: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/bereavementsupport
Councillor Scott Carlton, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "Coping with the loss of a loved one is incredibly challenging and emotional.
“Whether seeking guidance on the immediate steps following a bereavement or looking for ongoing support, these new web pages make essential information and support readily accessible.
“This online resource offers clear, practical advice and emotional support. From understanding the legal requirements for registering a death to connecting with local and national support services, our web pages are designed to ensure that no one has to navigate this difficult period alone.
“We understand the profound impact of bereavement, and we are committed to helping individuals and families find the assistance they need to move forward with strength and resilience."
