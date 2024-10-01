Help us to invest in Nottinghamshire and support local people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People and businesses are being encouraged to take part in Nottinghamshire County Council’s Annual Budget Survey, which has been launched.

The formal consultation process has opened in preparation for the next financial year and gives people an opportunity to have their say on how the County Council’s budget is spent.

It is part of the council’s ongoing conversation with residents to find out what its priorities should be to provide a ‘healthier, more prosperous and greener’ Nottinghamshire – and strengthen its resolve to invest in Nottinghamshire to support people and build resilience in communities.

The consultation is open until Sunday 10 November and Councillor Richard Jackson, Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources, says people who complete the survey will help the council shape how it maintains and delivers frontline services.

Coun Richard Jackson, Nottinghamshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources.

He said: “We recognise that there are challenges facing all of local government, but we remain optimistic and positive about the future of the county both in terms of the economic opportunities but also in our continued ability to meet the demands placed on us across all our services.

“Our priorities are to support our people and communities to live healthy, prosperous lives where the building blocks of public health can enable them to reach their full potential.

“I am proud of this council’s track record in investing in communities, striving for better schools, improved roads and transport and delivering high-quality services for those who need them, whilst balancing the budgets and remaining in a relatively strong financial position.

“As your elected representatives, the council is as committed as ever to hearing the views of those we serve so we can make sure our priorities are in line with what people want and need from us.

“Taking part in our survey will genuinely help to inform our budget setting plans in the future so your views and input really will make a difference.

“The survey takes just minutes to complete, so please make sure you have your say to help us to Invest in the county, support people and build resilience in our communities.”

To take part in this year’s consultation, residents can complete the survey online or at one of the County Council’s libraries where printed copies are available.

Alternatively, contact the council’s customer service team on 0300 500 80 80.