A park in Hucknall is raising the prestigious Green Flag Award after achieving the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Titchfield Park has been awarded the honour which is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Bulwell Bogs, Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground, Bulwell (Northern) Cemetery and High Cemetery have also all been awarded Green Flags for 2024.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Coun Arnie Harkin (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council chairman, said the accreditation for Titchfield Park was ‘testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it’.

He said: “We have fantastic parks in Ashfield and they are a credit to all those who put in the hard work to keep them looking their best.

“They are an important part of our communities and play host to some brilliant events enjoyed by thousands of residents.”

Paul Todd MBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager, added: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Titchfield Park on achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Titchfield Park is a vital green space for communities in Hucknall to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.”

“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award – everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement."

Coun Corall Jenkins (Lab), portfolio Holder for energy, environment, waste services & parks at Nottingham City Council, was also thrilled by the awards for the Bulwell sites.

She said: “This award recognises and highlights the dedication that goes into maintaining our parks and open spaces to such a high standard and the value we put on our parks and green spaces.