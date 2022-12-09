Impact of Covid will ‘live long’ with survivors of domestic abuse in Nottinghamshire

Juno Women’s Aid, the largest domestic abuse organisation in Nottinghamshire, said it is still seeing “very high” demand for support.

And the group, which runs a 24-hour helpline for women in the county, is also currently seeing double the number of “high-risk” survivors needing help than it did pre-Covid pandemic.

Rebecca Atchinson, Nottinghamshire Council senior public health and commissioning manager for domestic abuse, told the counci’s health and wellbeing board: “That’s something that keeps increasing rather than decreasing.

The highest levels of domestic abuse incidents across Nottinghamshire were recorded in Ashfield and Mansfield from 2020-22.

“We are concerned by the cost-of-living challenges and the impacts that might have.”

It follows a report published by the council on the impacts of the pandemic on domestic abuse.

The report shows the highest levels of domestic abuse incidents were recorded in Ashfield and Mansfield from 2020-22, although the total number of domestic abuse-related crimes recorded in Nottinghamshire decreased by 9.4 per cent from April 2020 to March 2021, which the report states could be due to the pandemic and under-reporting of offences.

The report stated: “Throughout the pandemic there has been swathes of negativity around policing, events such as Sarah Everard, the police involvement and such like may have discouraged certain individuals from approaching the police in the first instance.”

Ms Atchinson said: “We found the helpline cases doubled during the pandemic. These have not returned to pre-pandemic levels to date.

“Demand is still very high for domestic abuse services and capacity is stretched. Our services are under immense pressure.

“Many people identified during the pandemic were first-time survivors because of the increased time at home with the perpetrator. This led to very emotional and difficult calls being taken.

“The pressures on staff increased significantly. This has continued into long-term sickness due to Covid or stress-related absences.

“The impact of Covid will live long with a lot of the survivors. This has continued to be demonstrated with the high numbers of referrals we have and high numbers of requests for counselling.”

Sue Foley, council public health consultant, said: “The pandemic acted as an escalator and intensifier of existing abuse.

“It provided perpetrators with different methods of reasoning for coercive behaviour.”

