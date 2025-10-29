Nottingham City Council opposition question ‘ominous’ financial plan as Leader praises budget

Councillor Andrew Rule said the city’s residents still “face the spectre of past budget cuts that have come into effect this year”.

Nottingham City Council’s independent opposition party has questioned the validity of the Labour-led authority’s 2026/27 draft budget and financial plan.

Councillor Andrew Rule raised his concerns about forecasted future overspending, in light of praise lavished by the city’s Labour councillors on the projected £1m underspend for the next year.

The council, which declared effective bankruptcy in November 2023, says it expects to no longer need exceptional financial support (EFS) from the government after next year.

EFS allows councils to sell property and land and use the money made for day-to-day spending, something which is not typically allowed outside of exceptional circumstances.

But despite plans to spend less than they need to for the next three years, documents show the council projecting a £14m overspend in 2029/30.

Speaking as the plans were brought to the Executive Board on Wednesday, October 22, Councillor Rule said: “Despite the forecasted underspend, our communities still face the spectre of past budget cuts that have come into effect this year.

“More ominous, though, is the £14m overspend forecast in the final year of the medium-term financial plan (MTFP), which aside from forecasted pressure increases in adult and children services, seems to substantially result from an increase in the corporate budget.”

The MTFP is provided by councils yearly to set out a broader overview of how they expect money to be spent over the next four-year period, in addition to the annual budget.

At the board meeting, council leader Neghat Khan spoke for the first time about the budget, in the absence of deputy leader Ethan Radford, who is in charge of finance and resources at the council.

She said: “Over the past year the council has been working hard to get this house in order.

“This budget shows how far we’ve come financially. We’re now in a much stronger position – the strongest place we have been in for years – in fact, more stable than many councils not under intervention.

“We’ve brought overspends under control, reduced our debt by almost a third since 2021, and only needed 17% of our exceptional financial support (EFS) we expected to use this year. Of course, there’s always more work to do, but it’s time our budget reflects the ambition of this city and its people.”

The draft budget plans include a £15m investment in frontline services, including £455,000 for the recruitment of more neighbourhood safety officers, £980,000 for street cleaning and fly-tipping, £190,000 for extra weed removal, £500,000 to improve roads, £120,000 for the maintenance of parks and £400,000 for a new “regeneration team”.

Cllr Khan said: “These are visible, practical improvements – the things people notice day to day.”

Other Labour councillors spoke highly of the budget, with Executive member for Regional Development, Growth and Transport Linda Woodings saying: “This is almost incredible. I’ve been on the council for 10 years and I have never dealt with a positive like this. We’re actually discussing how to spend money in the city.

But Councillor Rule noted the budget’s ongoing reliance on EFS.

He said: “While it is positive that the council is forecasting an underspend for this year and for years two and three, I think it should be noted that this year’s underspend is only possible by virtue of EFS.

“It is encouraging to hear that this will be the last year that the council is dependent on it in order to balance its budget.

“But it should also be pointed out that the £1m of underspend in part relies on the delivery of £11m of savings that have slipped from this current year to next year, and allows for little headroom to allow for unseen contingencies if those savings aren’t delivered.”

Despite his concerns, Cllr Rule noted the positivity of the proposal for the council to set up its own accommodation for children to avoid reliance on private providers.

But he warned that despite the underspend, communities still “face the spectre of past budget cuts that have come into effect this year”.

He referenced the uncertain future of community centre volunteers, and plans in the next three years for reduction to the Community, Environment and Resident Services budget.

The draft budget plans have now gone to public consultation, which will allow residents to have their say between now and December 2.