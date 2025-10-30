Nottinghamshire council Pension Fund achieves £739,000 annual savings through fee negotiations

By Nottinghamshire County Council
Contributor
Published 30th Oct 2025, 09:58 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 10:00 GMT
Nottinghamshire County Council’s Pension Fund Committee has successfully negotiated investment management fees, resulting in annual cost savings of approximately £739,000.

These savings are part of the Committee’s ongoing commitment to prudently managing pension fund investments and ensuring the best possible outcomes for members.

By carefully reviewing investment arrangements and leveraging the Fund’s long-standing relationships with investment managers, the Committee has been able to secure significant reductions in fees - while maintaining high standards of investment management and oversight.

Councillor James Gamble, Chairman of the Nottinghamshire Pension Fund Committee, said: "We are committed to ensuring value for money for our members. These savings demonstrate our proactive approach to managing the Fund responsibly, without compromising investment performance or relationships with our trusted managers."

The Fund continues to monitor fees and investment performance closely, with further reports to be presented at upcoming Pension Fund Committee meetings.

