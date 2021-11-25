However, Coun Ben Bradley (Con), council leader has warned there are both ‘opportunities and difficult decisions ahead’, including managing resources and ensuring the ‘right choices’ are made.

It comes as the council outlines its new Nottinghamshire Plan, due to be debated today (Thursday) which reveals its vision to improve the county over the coming decade.

Councillors will be recommended to adopt it.

Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire County Council leader has unveiled a 10-year plan for the county

Council documents state the authority will focus on improving health and wellbeing for communities, growing the economy, improving living standards, reducing its environmental impacts and helping people ‘access the best of Nottinghamshire’.

The council says it wants to improve the standards of the county and has set out nine ambitions to act as a ‘framework’ across its actions.

These include helping people live healthier, more independent lives and offering more support to communities and families.

It comes alongside plans to keep children and vulnerable adults safe and build skills to ‘help people get good local jobs’.

There is an ambition to strengthen business, improve the quality of jobs, attract investment, improve transport connections and reduce the authority’s carbon footprint.

The plan states the council wants to act as a ‘forward-looking and resilient’ authority, developing technology to help people access its services more easily, and wants to ‘listen to our communities’, support independence, reduce inequalities and ‘spend money wisely’.

Coun Bradley said: “There are both opportunities and difficult decisions ahead.

“We’ve ambitious plans to secure greater investment in Nottinghamshire through a devolution deal and major infrastructure projects.

“We’ve committed to making all council activity net carbon neutral by 2030 and to improving our roads.

“But we still face financial pressures and, while we work out the best way to use our resources, we’ll keep listening to help make the right choices.