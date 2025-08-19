£600,000 Hucknall Central Walk regeneration project goes to public consultation

Plans to regenerate the area around Central Walk and Chapel Street in Hucknall are moving forward after Ashfield Council announced a public consultation on the proposals will be launched on September 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £600,000 project – funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) – aims to revitalise one of the town centre’s key pedestrian and retail corridors by enhancing the visual appeal, safety, and accessibility of the area, encouraging footfall, boosting local investment, and creating a more welcoming environment for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Key improvements will include:

Refurbishment of the arcade canopy and ceiling

Upgraded lighting and bird-proofing

Shopfront enhancements

New paving and public realm improvements

Greening and screening of unsightly areas

Public art installations at key gateways

Hucknall Central Walk

Central Walk, which links Piggins Croft Car Park to Hucknall High Street, and Chapel Street, a secondary pedestrian route, have long suffered from poor aesthetics and lighting, all contributing to anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says these regeneration plans will address these issues head-on, transforming the area into a vibrant and safe gateway to the town centre.

From September 5-12, Hucknall residents, businesses, and visitors will be invited to view and comment on design options.

Feedback gathered during the consultation will help shape the final designs, ensuring the project reflects the community’s needs and aspirations.

The public consultations will be on the following dates:

September 5: Hucknall Market, 10am to 1pm

September 9: Hucknall High Street, 1pm to 4pm

September 11: The Range, Central Walk, 8am to 11am

The council says it remains committed to delivering cleaner, greener, and safer town centres and that the works will be carefully phased to minimise disruption, with regular updates being shared via the council’s website, social media channels and local media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Matt Relf (Ash Ind), executive lead member for growth, regeneration and local planning at the council, said: "This project is a major step forward in our vision for Hucknall.

"We were incredibly disappointed when the Government pulled the original funding for this, so we are very pleased to have been able to identify an alternative funding source for this much needed project.

“By improving the look and feel of Central Walk and Chapel Street, we’re not only investing in infrastructure, but we’re also investing in the future of our community and creating a space which improves the experience of visitors and residents of Hucknall.”

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind) who represents Hucknall Central on the council, added: “This project is exactly what Hucknall needs, a real investment in our town centre that will make a big difference to residents, visitors and local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By improving Central Walk and Chapel Street, we’re tackling anti-social behaviour, creating a safer and more welcoming space, and sending a clear signal that Hucknall’s future is bright.

“But let’s be honest, we could have gone so much further if the Government hadn’t taken away Hucknall’s levelling up money.

“Our town deserves better and it’s a disgrace we’ve been short-changed.

"Despite this setback, we are pressing ahead and proving that Hucknall won’t be held back.”