Reform County Council partially lift Nottinghamshire Live/Nottingham Post ban

Reform-led Nottinghamshire County Council has partially lifted its ban on Nottinghamshire Live reporters - meaning councillors will now engage with the county's three BBC-funded local democracy reporters.

The partial lift was agreed in a private meeting between two reporters and the authority’s cabinet on Monday (September 29).

The Reform council called for a ban on Nottinghamshire Live reporters following an article in August 2025 which included a claim that Reform councillors not voting for council leader Mick Barton’s preference on local government reorganisation could be suspended from the group. This was not written by a local democracy reporter.

This meant the authority stopped sending press releases to the organisation – including its BBC-funded local democracy reporters – giving interviews or inviting them to council events. Only in emergency situations would the ban be lifted.

The context of the ban has been unclear at times since it was first called last month.

The council told the BBC in August that Cllr Barton had banned Nottinghamshire Live and its sister print title the Nottingham Post from speaking with him and other councillors.

In an official statement from Cllr Barton shared online that month, it read: “We will not be engaging with Nottinghamshire Live or with any other media outlet we consider to be consistently misrepresenting our policies, actions or intentions.”

But in early September, Cllr Barton then told the BBC the ban only applied to himself and press releases and he had not instructed his councillors to stop speaking to the publication’s reporters.

However, in a private meeting today (September 29) between two reporters and senior councillors the leader lifted the ban on engaging with the publication’s local democracy reporters.

This means the three local democracy reporters covering Nottinghamshire councils will be added back to the authority’s press mailing list and will be able to engage in interviews with Reform councillors, as well as receiving invitations to events.