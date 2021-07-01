Couns Jim Blagden, Trevor Locke, David Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott (all Ash Ind) have written a submission to the Nottinghamshire’s new police and crime commissioner Caroline Henry

Mrs Henry promised to do a thorough review of ‘the police estate strategy’ within 90 days of being elected and she is and due to report back on July 16.

The Hucknall councillors have asked for their submission to be considered as part of this.

Councillors are suggesting using Hucknall Library as a drop-in centre for the police

Coun Waters, who represents Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire County Council said: “When Commissioner Henry announced her review of the police estate strategy for Nottinghamshire – this was welcome.

"At no point, however, has her office contacted any councillor in Hucknall to take part in it.

"We have therefore taken it upon ourselves to have our say.

“It was a previous review of the police estate strategy in 2013 that directly led to closure of Hucknall Police Station in 2015, since when, crime has risen.

"The police’s own statistics for Hucknall back this up.

"We’ve suggested measures that put the police right back into the heart of the Hucknall.

"This includes utilising the underused Hucknall Library as a drop-in centre for part of the week, something the county council has said it’s willing to consider.

"We hope that our submission to the review will lead to positive outcomes and make Hucknall safer.”

Residents have also been touch with councillors with suggestions for locations for the town’s crime team to visit on its walkabout with District Commander Inspector Mark Dickson on July 18.

These include Ruffs Drive, around George Street, Linby Road, near the leisure centre, around Leen Mills School and the Vaughan Estate.

The councillors have invited Mrs Henry to join them on the day to learn more about issues surrounding crime in Hucknall.

Coun Blagden, who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield District Council, said: “I’ve been calling for an improvement to police presence in Hucknall for years.

"I hope Commissioner Henry will carefully consider our proposals and if she keeps the promises she made in the election then I am certain she will.

“I get that policing has changed over the years but as the fastest growing town in the whole of Nottinghamshire, Hucknall deserves somewhere people can report crime to crime face to face.

"Not everybody is on Facebook, knows about Twitter or has the confidence to call 101 or Crimestoppers.