Ashfield Council’s planning committee voted down the plans for housing on Common Lane.

Aldergate Properties Ltd put forward the proposals last year during ongoing uncertainty over the council’s draft local housing plan.

Bu the authority rejected the plan over concerns about its impact on the greenbelt.

Ashfield councillors have rejected plans to for 100 homes to be built on Misk Hills

The committee heard 87 public objections were lodged during a consultation, including concerns over highways and the impact on ‘over-capacity’ local services.

Other concerns included the impact on the greenbelt and open countryside and problems with traffic around the area.

The meeting also heard from Colin Alton, a resident of Common Lane since 1980, who called on councillors to refuse the plans.

He said: “The Misk Hills and surrounding areas are Hucknall’s ‘green and pleasant land’.

“The applicant’s proposal to build 100 homes on this elevated greenbelt land will have a major impact on the landscape.

"It will destroy the current rural setting, leaving a visual scar.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West, called in the application for discussion and also spoke in the meeting to raise concerns.

He said: “The application does not demonstrate exceptional circumstances to build on greenbelt land.

“This site is close to the fabled Misk Hills, which is subject to one of Lord Byron’s most famous poems ‘The Annesley Hills’ and in D.H. Lawrence’s ‘Sons and Lovers’.

“I believe this application is environmental vandalism to the area, it will result in the loss of greenbelt and the loss of local amenities enjoyed by local wildlife lovers.”

The meeting heard applicant Aldergate had told the council it should back its plans due to the authority’s current lack of a long-term housing plan.

The Ashfield Independent-led council is currently publishing an amended housing strategy following separate objections over its impact on Hucknall’s greenbelt at Whyburn Farm.

The authority is also currently failing to demonstrate a five-year supply of new housing and the developer said there are ‘unresolved questions’ about future new homes in the district.

However, Christine Sarris, the council’s assistant director for planning, said these points still did not demonstrate ‘exceptional circumstances’ for building new homes on greenbelt land.

She recommended refusal of the development and told councillors: “The development will have an urbanising impact on the greenbelt in this location, impacting upon its localness.

“It would have a greater impact on the sprawl of the settlement and scores high on failing to safeguard the countryside from encroachment.

“On balance, it is considered there would be detrimental harm to the greenbelt and the encroachment onto the countryside from this location would be significant.

“It would outweigh the benefits of the development and, as such, the refusal of planning permission is recommended.”

All nine councillors on the committee voted to refuse the plans.

Afterwards, Coun Shaw said: “This keeps a promise we made to residents in the local elections in May.

"We said we would stand up to developers and protect our greenbelt and that is exactly what we have done.

"The developers failed to demonstrate any exceptional need to build on land we hold so dear.