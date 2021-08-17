The event was was organised by Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors as part of their call for a more visible police presence in the town.

And now councillors want to make it a regular event in the town.

The event was the second time officers have been in Hucknall on a visible engagement event after Inspector Mark Dickson, Ashfield district commander, joined councillors on a tour of crime hotspots in the town last month.

Coun John Wilmott with officers at the Hucknall police surgery

This has led to increased police presence in the town centre, local parks and estates like the Vaughan Estate and Papplewick Green.Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said: “This was a very successful event and I’d like to thank officers for listening to our call for more visible policing.

"It is critical that the police are seen out and about in our town.

"Residents who met them were reassured by their presence

"The police work regularly with the council’s community protection team to deal with crime and anti-social behaviour.

"A great example is them working together to increase patrols to deal with vehicle crime in the centre of Hucknall.”

Coun Wilmott and the Ashfield Independent team have asked for this to happen at least monthly – accompanied by ‘drop in police surgeries’ at Hucknall Library.

"After listening to recommendations from Hucknall residents, it has been suggested that these happen on Saturday mornings.

Coun Wilmott added, “We will continue to push for any opportunity to increase police presence in Hucknall.

"This is just the type of thing that helps inspire confidence in frontline policing in our town.

"This will be a regular project and I will reveal details of the next event when it is agreed with agencies.