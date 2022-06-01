Coun John Cottee, chairman of the communities committee at Nottinghamshire County Council, reaffirmed this fact when speaking to the Dispatch this week.

Rumours have continued to swirl over the library’s future with initial talk of it moving to the new council offices at Top Wighay Farm.

Then last month, Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Independents Alliance leader at County Hall, said at a full council meeting he had ‘concrete evidence’ talks had taken place to move the library facilities to the proposed new health centre on Piggins Croft.

Coun John Cottee, with Kathleen Loverseed, library manager, says Hucknall's library facilities are not being moved anywhere

But Coun John Cottee (Con), said this was completely not the case and that Coun Zadrozny had only seen draft minutes of the meeting where this was discussed.

Futhermore, Coun Cottee said talk of the new health centre referred to the educational facilities the library offered, not the other main service

And he added that there had never been any plans to move Hucknall library services to Top Wighay Farm and suggestions this notion had been signed off were untrue and that nothing from the library service would be going there .

He said: “The NHS approached us over the education side of the services the library offers to see whether further services could be offered at the new health centre and negotiations are continuing.

"Everything that is the Hucknall Library building now will remain there and any educational elements in a new health centre would actually be an expansion of services already offered in the town.

"This ‘concrete evidence’ that was referred to was from draft minutes that were read and misinterpreted.

"My door is always open about libraries, I’m passionate about libraries and people can always just pick up the phone and talk to me about this.