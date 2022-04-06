The three two-bedroom and two three-bedroom family homes will soon welcome their new tenants.

Barbara Square is the third of four derelict sites to undergo regeneration in Hucknall, following the completion of two sites on Hawthorne Avenue and Chatsworth Drive.

These latest properties follow on from the completion of the council’s first new homes completed in Sutton last year.

Five new family council homes have been built at Barbara Square in Hucknall

The development will support the council’s ongoing ambition to regenerate underutilised and derelict sites across the district as part of its promise to bring 100 new affordable, modern, energy efficient homes to the district over the next five years.

Construction on the fourth Hucknall site at Chestnut Grove is currently underway and scheduled for completion this month.

It will bring a further four family homes to the area.

Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind), portfolio holder for housing, welcomed the new development completion and said: “The development is a fantastic addition to the area, making better use of an underutilised site and adding to the councils housing portfolio.

“We are investing in the future of Ashfield and will continue to provide quality housing for current and future generations.