Drop in number of affordable homes being built in Ashfield

Fewer affordable homes were built in Ashfield this year, new figures show, despite numbers rising across England.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 63,000 affordable homes were delivered across the country as of March 2023 – the highest number since 2014-15.

But experts said this is still inadequate and a more ambitious house building agenda is needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) figures show 42 affordable homes were completed in Ashfield in 2022-23 – down from 85 during the same period the year before.

Less affordable homes were built in Ashfield last year - despite numbers rising across the UK overall. Photo: Getty Images

The figures include social and affordable rental properties, affordable home ownership, shared ownership and first homes.

The number of social rent homes, however, has seen a fall in the last decade, with affordable rent now the most common housing for new supply.

Social rental properties are for low-income families and typically cost about 50 per cent of market rents, while affordable housing is provided to low-income earners and can be charged up to 80 per cent of market rents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luke Murphy, associate director at think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research, said: “While it’s positive to see the overall number of affordable homes being built rise, it is still far short of adequate and the number of genuinely affordable homes built – those for social rent – remain at historically low levels.”

“We need a far more ambitious house building agenda, which must include planning reform.”

In Ashfield, 42 affordable rent homes were delivered

Across the country, there were also 71,000 affordable dwellings started on site in 2022-23, with 44 of those in Ashfield.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter said: “The Government’s statistics show that despite the escalating housing emergency, not enough has changed and we are still miles away from building the number of social homes we need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All political parties must commit to the only real, lasting solution, which is to build a new generation of safe and affordable social homes with rents tied to local incomes.”

A DLUHC spokesperson said: “We are already investing in more affordable and social homes, and since 2010 have delivered over 684,800 new affordable homes, including over 171,100 homes for social rent.