More than £1.5 million is being pledged towards a package of vouchers for Nottingham residents who receive council tax support.

People can claim in two periods from now until January 31 and again from February 1 to March 31, enabling households to claim vouchers twice to help through the winter months.

The voucher package includes:

Nottingham City Council is helping people with their household and fuel bills this winter. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Supermarket e-vouchers, energy bill e-vouchers and free school meal holiday e-vouchers.

The council has secured the funds from the Government’s household support grant.

The supermarket and energy bill e-vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Coun Sam Webster (Lab), portfolio holder for finance and resources, said: “People are struggling with the cost of living.

"More people began using food banks during the pandemic.

"Now food and energy bills are continuing to rise and universal credit has been cut.

“By securing this funding for Nottingham residents, we are able to allocate over 20,000 e-vouchers to Nottingham people who need help.

“These e-vouchers will help residents and families to keep the heating on and put food on their tables this Christmas.”

The supermarket e-voucher package is open to all Nottingham City households in receipt of council tax support.

Each household can claim for two supermarket e-vouchers and one energy bill e-voucher in the first allocation period and then one supermarket e-voucher and one energy bill e-voucher in the second allocation period.

Residents will need to provide their unique council tax reference number which is shown on their bills.

Residents who meet the criteria will be sent two £50 e-vouchers via email that can be redeemed at local supermarkets and utilises the EdenRed scheme.

To apply for energy bill e-vouchers, city residents will need to be in receipt of council tax support and, for pre-payment customers, have £50 or less credit on their pre-payment meter, while for credit billing customers have £20 or more owing on their last statement

People can check whether they are eligible for council tax support here.