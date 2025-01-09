Ex-Tory joins Reform UK to become party's first Nottinghamshire county councillor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Conservative has become Reform UK’s first Nottinghamshire county councillor.

Coun Dr John Doddy, who represents Stapleford & Broxtowe Central, was elected as a Conservative back in 2021, but was suspended by the party when he stood as an Independent candidate for the Broxtowe seat at last summer's General Election.

He has been sitting as an Independent at County Hall since then, but has now decided to join Reform UK and becomes their first Nottinghamshire county councillor.

Coun Doddy said: “The Reform Party gives us all a new opportunity in politics, where we can move away from the two-party, one ethos current political model, which is to over-promise and under-deliver.

Coun John Doddy with national Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

"Reform UK provides a blank canvas to reimagine public health, address social care for an aging population and restructure a struggling NHS that was once regarded as the best in the world.

“Having read the Reform Party contract, I strongly believe it is deliverable and will make a better future for all of our children and communities.

"The Reform Party has a genuine commitment to serving the nation and doing best for its people.

"That is why I have joined Reform UK.”

A GP with more than 40 years of experience in the medical sector, Coun Doddy previously served as the chairman of Nottinghamshire Health & Wellbeing Board and will act as Reform UK's spokesman for heath and social care.

Zia Yusuf, Reform UK chairman, said: “This is a clear reminder that Reform UK is the party for those who believe politicians and governments must work for the people – not for their own interests.

“We welcome anyone who shares our vision for integrity, accountability, and meaningful change to join us.

"We are thrilled to welcome a true patriot and committed public servant into our ranks."