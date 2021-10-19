The authority’s emerging local plan includes sites for amost 5,000 new properties in Hucknall, including 3,000 on the green belt at Whyburn Farm.

A series of sessions are being staged in Hucknall Library on Market Place – the first of which took place on Monday – whereby residents can ask questions of council officers.

Those wanting to take part can book a 20-minute appointment to discuss their concerns.

The Saturday sessions will be held at the council offices on Watnall Road. Photo: Google

But all of the sessions were scheduled for office hours, meaning those at work were excluded from having their say, which is something Hucknall councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind) took up with the council.

As a result, the council has now agreed to host appointments at the council offices on Watnall Road on Saturday, November 6 between 9am and 4.20pm.

This is in addition to the other sessions at Hucknall Library on Thursday, October 28 and Monday, November 1, from 9am to 5pm on both days.

Coun Waters said: “Residents rightly got in touch to ask why the council didn’t arrange a Saturday briefing session.

"This is something that I took up with the council and I am pleased that they have listened.

"It’s important that residents are armed with the correct information in order to play a full and learned part in the consultation.

"I didn’t want residents working full time to miss the opportunity to have their say.”

Coun Waters added that all five current Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors were all objecting individually to the draft proposals.

He continued: “We have been very clear that the Conservative Government shouldn’t be setting arbitrary housing targets from Whitehall.

"This is an opportunity for council officers to go through the process with any resident who can spare 20 minutes.

"Council officers can confirm the membership of the local plan working group, who put these proposals forward.

"That includes Hucknall councillors from the Conservative and Labour parties.

"They will also confirm the ‘call for sites’ process that led to the owners of Whyburn Farm expressing an interest to sell their land.

"I hope that as many local residents take advantage.

"I would like to repeat my call for every resident in our town to have their say.”