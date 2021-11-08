Financial support to be made available for vulnerable residents in Hucknall

Nottinghamshire County Council has been allocated £5.6 million from the national household support fund to help those in need.

Up to £2.3 million of the grant has already been allocated to provide vouchers for up to 27,500 children during school holidays until the end of March.

The council now plans to identify households and individuals eligible for financial support from the remaining £3.3 million – for help with essential household costs, such as food, energy and water bills.

Coun John Cottee (Con), council communities committee chairman, said: “The past 20 months have presented us with unprecedented challenges.

“This grant will go some way to easing the financial worries for families who face the challenges of Christmas and the pressures of rising household energy and food costs.”