'Flying skips' collect 38 tonnes of Hucknall waste during Ashfield Big Spring Clean

Ashfield District Council’s ‘flying skips’ bin lorries collected 125 tonnes – the equivalent weight of a Boeing 757 carrying up to 295 passengers – in waste from 64 locations across the district.

And Hucknall residents grabbed the chance to take advantage when the clean came to the town on March 26 and disposed of 38 tonnes worth of extra waste via kerbside collections, flying skips and council’s new-look free bulky waste collection service – click here for details.

This was the fifth year of the big spring clean and the ruling Ashfield Independents say it is all part of the council’s commitment to make Ashfield a cleaner and greener place to live, work and visit

Ashfield councillors helped with collecting and disposing waste for the Big Spring Clean

Coun Samantha Deakin (Ash Ind) cabinet member for parks, town centres and neighbourhood services, said: “It’s fantastic to see residents taking advantage of the flying skips.

"So many of you took the chance to get rid of your extra waste.

"This is part of our war on waste and our council staff were brilliant.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, added: “Ashfield’s big spring clean has been copied the length and breadth of the country.

"Councillors mucked in and residents were delighted to get rid of their extra waste.

"The flying skips, alongside the free bulky waste collections, the extra kerbside collections and litter picks will go a huge way to restoring pride in our communities.