Flying skips – the council’s travelling bin lorries – will be collecting excess and bulky waste, toys, furniture and bric-a-brac from locations across the town – just bring it along o the one nearest you in the allotted time slot.

Flying skips will be at the following locations at these times:

8.30am to 9.15am: Greenwood Avenue; Emperors Way (near Latin Grove); Lovesey Avenue (near Canberra Crescent); Hankin Street; Millbank Place in Bestwood Village.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, and Coun Matthew Relf with one of the 'flying skips' that will be out in Hucknall on Saturday morning

9.30am to 10.15am: Derbyshire Lane (near West Terrace); Peregrine Road; Elm Avenue; Orchard Street; Jenny Burton Way.

10.30am to 11.15am: George Street/St Mary’s Way; Ethel Avenue; Laughton Crescent; Garden Road (near Hawthorne Avenue); Yew Tree Road.

11.30am to 12.15pm: Barbara Square/Ward Avenue; Holbeck Road; Polperro Way (near Beacon Hill Drive); Beauvale Crescent/Abbots Road; Farleys Lane/Shortwood Avenue.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, said: “This is the biggest spring clean we’ve we have staged.

This map shows all the locations the flying skips will be at in Hucknall on Saturday morning

"Flying skips are bin wagons that will be parked in strategic points across Hucknall.

"This is a chance for residents to get rid of their excess waste and we’d encourage everyone in Hucknall to take advantage.”