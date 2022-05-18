The decision has been taken by Coun John Cottee (Con), cabinet member for communities, with more than 25,000 eligible youngsters from low-income households in Nottinghamshire expected to benefit.

The council will fund the 125,000 meal vouchers from the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF).

Schools will be responsible for getting the vouchers to pupils and their parents – eligibility can be checked here.

Coun John Cottee said the council wanted to ease the cost of living pressure on families

Coun Cottee, said: “I’m proud that we have decided to use the HSF to once again fund thousands of free school meals for pupils from low-income households during the school holidays.

“We understand that the cost-of-living is hurting local families and we want to use what is in our toolbox to ease the pressure.