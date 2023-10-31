Hearing on Ashfield Council leader Jason Zadrozny due to be held today
Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind) was scheduled to appear in Nottingham Crown Court on October 27.
However, the hearing was moved to today(Tuesday) due to lack of court time.
Coun Zadrozny is charged with 22 counts, including fraud, money laundering and possession of a class A drug.
The council leader, aged 43, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
His defence is expected to present a motion to move the trial out of Nottinghamshire.
During his previous appearance, Giles Newell, mitigating, did not provide a reason for the change of location.
Coun Zadrozny faces 12 counts of fraud by false representation, five counts of money laundering, four counts of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax, and one count of a possession of a class A drug.
Nottinghamshire Police have said the fraud charges relate to the alleged misuse of Nottinghamshire Council funds between February 14, 2018 and February 16, 2021.
The money laundering charges relate to alleged offences committed between April 3, 2018 and June 6, 2019.
The income tax evasion charges relate to alleged offences committed between January 1, 2007 and February 1, 2022.
The drug possession charge relates to the alleged possession of cocaine on September 10, 2021.
Coun Zadrozny has been released on unconditional bail, and has been continuing to attend meetings as the leader of Ashfield Council.