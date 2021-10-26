Here's how Nottinghamshire County Council's proposed new £15.7m offices at Top Wighay Farm in Linby might look

The council says the plans are an ambitious, carbon-reducing investment with residents’ needs at the heart of them.

But critics of the plans, notably Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors say there is no justification for spending this amount of money on new buildings the council doesn’t need.

The council’s economic development and asset management (EDAM) committee will meet on November 2 to hear how plans for the new offices have been reviewed in light of the pandemic and more flexible working, reducing the costs of the scheme by almost £7 million, to £20.9 million.

A council spokesperson said: “This investment will bring long-term savings for the taxpayer by creating more carbon-neutral buildings, generating income by leasing space within our buildings, and co-locating with other public organisations.

“New offices located at the planned new, sustainable village at the site of Top Wighay Farm, near Hucknall, which aims to bring major regeneration to the area, is set to move to the planning stages, once rubber-stamped by councillors next week.

“As part of this process local residents will get an opportunity to feedback on plans via consultation through the statutory planning procedures.

The planned new village will bring more than 800 new homes and a new primary school.

This is what the county council's new offices at Top Wighay Farm could look like

It is estimated this will create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs and boost the economy by more than £873 million over a decade.

Five developers are currently tendering for the residential element of the planned new village, with a decision planned next spring.

Coun Keith Girling (Con), EDAM committee chairman, said: “As we recover from the pandemic, we want to significantly reduce the council’s carbon emissions by making our buildings more energy-efficient.

“We have made a clear pledge to help meet the UK’s carbon-neutral targets by 2030 so it’s vital we invest now.

“The planned new building at Top Wighay will house services such as social services, which are currently based in leased office space which we are paying out for.

“These major plans will benefit communities across the county as we aim to save money and improve quality. We will move out of buildings we pay rent for, bring services closer to the residents who need them the most, which will cut down on their travel time and help the environment.

“We have focused on improving our buildings which offer front-line services such as contact points which are used by parents and young children, including looked-after children.

“These buildings are now old and far from ideal, which we are having to regularly address, so we need to put this right.

“Let’s not forgot this investment will provide lucrative refurbishment and building contracts for local subcontractors, so it will really benefit the local economy and local jobs.

“With hybrid working now being the norm for many of our staff, we’re reducing from 17 to nine offices.