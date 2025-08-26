Homes in Bulwell flood hotspots to be protected as part of £200,000 city council scheme

Homes in two parts of Bulwell that flooding hotspots are set to benefit from more protection from a £200,000 scheme being launched by Nottingham City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In documents published on August 22, the council says it will be using £200,000 of local transport funding to replace trash screens on ‘ordinary watercourses’ to protect 184 properties in the city from ‘significant’ flooding.

Trash screens are metal barriers that are usually used in narrow waterways such as culverts, pipework and drainage systems to prevent them becoming blocked by rubbish and keep water flowing as it should.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The screens are placed at the entrance of culverts “to protect downstream culverts and prevent internal blockages that would cause significant localised flooding”, according to documents.

Cinderhill Road stream by Occupation Road is one of two Bulwell flooding hotspots where properties will be protected by the new scheme. Photo: Google

The council says they require regular maintenance and monitoring as debris can gradually build up on the screens.

The council’s flood team commissioned a study of several ‘key’ screens across the city which found five locations in which the screens should be replaced.

These include Phoenix Park stream at the back of Drysdale Close and Cinderhill Road stream by Occupation Road, both in Bulwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document shows that, should these screens become 100 percent blocked, then nearby properties are at risk of flooding.

The funding for the scheme will come from the council’s local transport funding from the 2024-25 financial year which is currently held in reserve.