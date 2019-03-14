brexit

How your MP voted on a no deal Brexit

MPs have insisted that the UK should not leave the EU without an agreement, at any time, after a vote last night.

321 MPs voted to for the UK to never leave without a deal, 278 voted to be able to leave with a no deal at any time. On another vote 312 MPs voted to definitively reject a no deal exit, 308 voted for a no deal. How did they vote on the latest Brexit deal? Click here

1. Mark Spencer - Conservative MP for Sherwood

2. Alex Norris - Labour MP for Nottingham North

3. Anna Soubry - The Independent Group's MP for Broxtowe

4. John Mann - Labour MP for Bassetlaw

