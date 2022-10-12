Hucknall and Bulwell postal workers on strike again today
Postal workers in Hucknall and Bulwell are joining colleagues across the UK on strike again today (Thursday).
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has called on its members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to take strike action not today but also on October 20, October 25 and November 28.
Further dates have also been announced by the CWU for functional strike action, which impacts parts of Royal Mail’s operation, on the following dates:
Processing, distribution, international, collections and admin: November 3, 9,15, and 24 and December 1.
Delivery: November 4, 10, 16 and 25 and December 2.
Network: November 2, 8, 14, 23 and 30.
Strike days are likely to cause disruption to the postal service, but Royal Mail has assured residents in Hucknall and Bulwell and across Nottinghamshire that it will do everything it can to get its services back to normal as quickly as possible thereafter.