The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has called on its members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to take strike action not today but also on October 20, October 25 and November 28.

Further dates have also been announced by the CWU for functional strike action, which impacts parts of Royal Mail’s operation, on the following dates:

Processing, distribution, international, collections and admin: November 3, 9,15, and 24 and December 1.

Postal workers will be going on strike again this week. Photo: Google

Delivery: November 4, 10, 16 and 25 and December 2.

Network: November 2, 8, 14, 23 and 30.