Hucknall and Bulwell postal workers strike set to strike again this week

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has called on its members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to take further strike action across the upcoming months with the next walkout due on Thursday, October 13.

Strike action is also expected to take place on the following days: October 20, October 25 and November 28.

Further dates have also been announced by the CWU for functional strike action which impacts parts of Royal Mail’s operation on the following dates:

Processing, distribution, international, collections and admin: November 3, 9,15, and 24 and December 1.

Delivery: November 4, 10, 16 and 25 and December 2.

Network: November 2, 8, 14, 23 and 30.